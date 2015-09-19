Iranian P2 shooters capture all 3 podium places

Iranian female shooter Sareh Javanmardi, the London 2012 Paralympic Games bronze medalist, scored 386 points at the qualification shooting competitions of P2 10m air pistol women and proceeded to the final and topped the podium and won the gold medal in the 2015 International Paralympic Committee (IPC) Shooting World Cup in Australia.

Other Iranian female shooter Samira Eram claimed the second place and Alieh Mahmoudi stood at the third place at the women’s P2 10m air pistol individual shooting competitions.

During the four-day event, Iranian shooters managed to claim a silver medal in P4 (mixed 50-meter pistol SH1), fourth place and a Paralympic quota place in P1 10m air pistol, and a gold, silver and bronze medals in P2 10m air pistol shooting competitions.

The 2015 International Paralympic Committee (IPC) Shooting World Cup took place from 15-16 September in Sydney, Australia with 150 athletes from 34 countries participating in the event.