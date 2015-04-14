Middle East concerns global: Zarif

Mohammad Javad Zarif, who arrived in Madrid earlier this morning, stressed that severe concerns exist in regard to Yemen and other regional issues, and that “stemming from the presence of extremist elements in the region, these concerns are common among regional countries and international community."

Noting Spain’s position as a non-permanent member of Security Council, Zarif stated the issues of concern in Middle East and North Africa would be discussed with Spanish officials.

“Iran’s economic ties with EU nations particularly Spain has diminished due to sanctions,” said Zarif, noting that Spanish officials have launched discussions on re-establishment and development of economic ties during their visit to Tehran last year.

“Iran has now entered a new phase of negotiations and cooperation with countries of the whole world and we hope to reinforce and improve the ties,” concluded he.

Zarif is scheduled to depart for Portugal after his one-day visit to Spain.

