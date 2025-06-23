  1. Politics
Jun 23, 2025, 3:52 AM

LIVE UPDATES;

Iran launches another wave of airstrikes on Israel

Iran launches another wave of airstrikes on Israel

TEHRAN, Jun. 23 (MNA) – Iran has launched another wave of airstrikes on Israel in retaliation of the Zionist regime's aggression againt Iran's soil.

The unprovoked Israeli aggression on Iran's soil left Tehran with no choice but to defend the Iranian nation and the country's security by hitting back at the criminal Zionists. As part of its retaliation, Iran fired a new barrage of missiles toward the occupied territories on Monday morning.

According to the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps, an increasing trend and impact-oriented missile operations against Israel's military targets and military industry are on the agenda.

Here you can find the latest updates...

News ID 233533

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News