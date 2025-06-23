Iran launches another wave of airstrikes on Israel

The unprovoked Israeli aggression on Iran's soil left Tehran with no choice but to defend the Iranian nation and the country's security by hitting back at the criminal Zionists. As part of its retaliation, Iran fired a new barrage of missiles toward the occupied territories on Monday morning.

According to the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps, an increasing trend and impact-oriented missile operations against Israel's military targets and military industry are on the agenda.

