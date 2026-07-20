Pezeshkian felicitates Spain on winning 2026 World Cup final

In a post on his X account on Monday, Pezeshkian wrote, “I congratulate the people and government of Spain on the national football team's success and well-deserved championship title in the World Cup.”

The joy of the friendly people and government of Spain is the joy of the people and government of Iran, he underlined.

Both teams of Spain and Argentina reached the final of FIFA World Cup 2026 by defeating their rivals.

Spain won the World Cup with a 1-0 extra-time victory over Argentina thanks to Ferran Torres' goal.

In a separate message, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf congratulated the presidents of Spain's Senate and Congress of Deputies on the Spanish national team's World Cup victory.

The top parliamentarian praised Spain's support for the Palestinian people as well as the Spanish players' solidarity with Palestine, saying such positions reflected the country's commitment to justice and human dignity.

MNA