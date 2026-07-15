Iran oil sales continue despite US waiver breach

Mohsen Paknejad said on Wednesday that from the moment the temporary oil sanctions exemption took effect under Article 10 of the memorandum of understanding, Iran chose to preserve the mechanisms it had used for years to bypass, counter and neutralise restrictions on oil trade. “Time proved, after 15 days, that the enemy, true to its record, violated this clause,” he said.

He said that during the period when the naval blockade was lifted, Iran moved a significant volume of crude beyond the blockade line. “Now the mechanisms are such that, as before, we are able to sell oil,” Paknejad added, confirming that sales continue within the previous frameworks.

The U.S. Treasury revoked the licence allowing Iranian oil and petrochemical exports earlier this month, a move Iran’s foreign ministry has described as one of several American violations to the ceasefire MoU. Tehran has said it will only honour the agreement on a reciprocal basis.

MNA