Iran, S Korean FMs discus ties, regional, intl. developments

During the phone call, the two top diplomats exchanged their views on the bilateral relations, recent regional and international developments ias well as the US and Israeli war of aggression imposed against Iran.

Araghchi briefed his South Korean counterpart on the latest trend of negotiations between Iran and the United States, progresses made in the execution of memorandum of understanding (MoU) and also the consultation made within the framework of the agreement.

The foreign minister of South Korea welcomed the understanding reached between Iran and the United States, reaffirming his country’s unwavering support from the diplomatic trends with the aim of safeguarding peace and stability in the West Asia region as well as safe shipping and maritime security.

The foreign ministers of the two countries also reviewed the latest bilateral, regional, and international developments, emphasizing the need to continue political consultations and expand joint cooperation.

MNA/6871118