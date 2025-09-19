  1. World
6 killed in bomb blast in SW Pakistan

TEHRAN, Sep. 19 (MNA) – At least six people were killed and another was injured in an explosion in Pakistan's southwest Balochistan province on Thursday, officials said.

The explosion occurred at a taxi stand in Chaman district near the Pakistan-Afghanistan border. The victims were shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital, according to Rescue 1122.

"The injured is in critical condition," Ghafoor Ur Rehman, in charge of the state-run Medical Emergency Response Centers (MERC) 1122 in Chaman, told Xinhua.

Security forces cordoned off the area while further investigation is underway. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the blast and expressed grief over the loss of lives. He directed authorities to ensure those responsible are brought to justice, vowing that attempts to destabilize the province would not succeed.

