Araghchi updates Pak counterpart on Iranian nuclear program

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held a meeting with his Pakistani counterpart Mohammad Ishaq Dar in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on the sidelines of the emergence meeting of Islamic Cooperation Organization (OIC) on Monday.

The top Iranian diplomat updated his Pakistani counterpart on the latest developments surrounding Iran nuclear file.

He emphasized the transparent, peaceful, and responsible approach of the Islamic Republic of Iran in relation with its nuclear program.

Mohammad Ishaq Dar, whose country is currently a member of the Security Council, also praised Iran's principled policies on the nuclear issue and emphasized the key role of diplomacy in peacefully resolving the Iranian nuclear issue.

