Iran, Belarus have no unsolvable issues: Lukashenko

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, who is visiting Belarus for key talks, met with with Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko.

"There are no closed and unsolvable issues between Iran and Belarus," Alexander Lukashenko, the President of Belarus, said in this meeting.

"Our hands are open and we can investigate any issue, from food supply to cooperation in military and technical fields," Lukashenko said, repeating again that there is no closed issue between the two countries.

"I have very good memories of my trips to Iran," he said, and added, "When I traveled to Iran, I was always the guest of the Leader of the Revolution; please convey our best wishes to him.

The Iranian President stated that in addition to friendly bilateral relations, Iran and Belarus also have close views on many regional and international issues and have constructive cooperation in international forums.

He added, "The Eurasian Union, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, and BRICS are also frameworks and platforms for facilitating and expanding constructive interactions between Iran and Belarus."

"All the sanctions they imposed on you and the sanctions they have been extending to our country for nearly 40 years in order to ground countries that do not want to move in their direction will certainly be neutralized by the understandings and cooperation that we can make together.

updating...

RHM/