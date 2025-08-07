National Journalists’ Day

Journalists are vital to a functioning democracy, serving as the public's eyes and ears by providing reliable information and holding power accountable.

They must be prepared to cover events, large and small, shaping public opinion through well-documented, honest, and professional reporting.

This crucial role requires journalists to embrace the risks inherent in uncovering and sharing the truth.

The power of the written word carries significant responsibility, demanding that journalists adhere to ethical standards to effect positive change.

This day acknowledges those journalists at the forefront of public awareness across various fields. Iranians hold ceremonies nationwide to honor martyred journalists.

Mahmoud Saremi, born in Boroujerd in June 1968, headed the IRNA office in Afghanistan from 1996. Despite the dangers, he bravely covered the then Taliban's actions, even amidst their takeover of Afghanistan, supported by the United States and other Western countries.

On August 8, 1998, Saremi was martyred in Mazar-i Sharif. His death serves as a tribute to his commitment, standing firm until the end, and sacrificing his life.

Journalist Day in Iran’s national calendar commemorates his tragic end.

Saremi was a dedicated journalist who valued his profession and prioritized raising public awareness.

He and other martyrs sacrificed their lives to inform those seeking freedom about global injustices.

His final report, transmitted via IRNA as the Taliban seized Mazar-i Sharif, recounted the events unfolding near the Iranian consulate.

His last words were: "Today is August 8, 1998. My name is Mahmoud Saremi. I am the correspondent for IRNA."

The Taliban have taken Mazar-i Sharif. They are near the Iranian consulate. Tell me what I should do…" before the line went dead. Saremi's legacy transcends his martyrdom.

He represents the unwavering spirit of Iranian journalists who continue to navigate challenging landscapes, both domestic and international, to uphold the principles of truth and accountability.

His dedication to reporting from conflict zones, even at immense personal risk, embodies the courage and resilience required of those who seek to illuminate the realities often obscured by power and propaganda.

National Journalists' Day serves not only as a memorial for Saremi and other fallen journalists but also as a reminder of the vital role they play in Iranian society.

It is a day to reflect on the importance of a free press, the ethical responsibilities of journalists, and the sacrifices made to ensure the public remains informed.

Across Iran, the spirit of Saremi lives on in the hearts and minds of journalists who strive to emulate his commitment to truth, even in the face of adversity.

The annual ceremonies held in his honor are a testament to his enduring impact and a rallying cry for the continued pursuit of journalistic integrity.

Reported by Tohid Mahmoudpour