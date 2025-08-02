IRGC statement describes two-state solution as sinister plan

In a statement issued on Saturday, the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) stated that the escalation of the Zionist regime's crimes in preventing the oppressed people of Gaza from accessing basic resources such as water, food, and medicine is a clear violation of human rights and international law and also a crime against humanity.

These major and inhumane crimes, which despite the silence and support of some Western countries who claim to be advocates of the human rights, have led to the spread of global protests against the actions of the Zionist regime, the statemen added.

Condemning the Zionist regime's criminal act of assassinating ex-Hamas Politburo Chief martyr Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, who was a guest of the Iranian parliament and the country's diplomatic apparatus to participate in the inauguration ceremony of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, the statement considered the potentials of the resistance as the guarantor of the victory of Gaza and the Palestinian people, defeat of the fake and child-killing Zionist regime, and humiliation of its supporters.

The statement went on to say that "In contrast to the imagination of the despicable and vile Zionist enemy and its devilish supporters, the 'Al-Aqsa Storm' Operation was not just a historical event and miracle at a certain point in the history of the resistance, but rather, with the guarantee of the pure blood of the martyrs of the path to the liberation of Al-Quds, especially Ismail Haniyeh and Yahya Sinwar, it was a school and operational strategy for determining the fate of this battlefield."

The IRGC also recalled the rejection of the former Hamas Politburo Chief Ismail Haniyeh of the two-state solution as a sinister plan, declaring that the Muslims must never recognize the Zionist regime.

