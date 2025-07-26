VP blasts West for silence after terrorist attacks in Iran

Armed terrorists stormed a courthouse in Zahedan, Sistan and Baluchestan Province, on Saturday, killing six people, including a woman and a one-year-old child, and injuring 23 others.

Iranian security forces killed three assailants during the ensuing clashes. The so-called Jaish al-Adl terrorist group claimed responsibility for the attack, according to Press TV.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran has always been a victim of terrorism, and unfortunately, those who claim to advocate for human rights remain silent in the face of the terrorist operations by various groups and do not speak out,” Aref said in a message on Saturday.

He added that the criminal terrorists, backed by the enemies, once again carried out provocative acts with the aim of disrupting order, security, and creating tension in the country.

The vice president called on Iranian security and police authorities to thoroughly investigate the issue to prevent similar incidents.

Meanwhile, in a phone conversation with Mansour Bijar, the governor general of Sistan and Baluchestan, Iranian Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni issued an order to investigate various aspects of the indiscriminate terrorist attack.

He also called for taking immediate measures to treat the injured.

In April, Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Ground Forces delivered a blow to the Jaish al-Adl terrorist group during an anti-terrorism military operation in Sistan and Baluchestan, killing a ringleader of the group.

Sistan and Baluchestan Province, which borders Pakistan, has witnessed several terrorist attacks targeting both civilians and security forces over the past years.

Terrorist groups carrying out attacks against Iranian interests in the southeastern and southwestern parts of the country are believed to be linked to foreign spy agencies.

