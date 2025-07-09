Saudi Arabia to use all means to prevent further insecurity

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman reviewed the latest developments of the region in a high-level meeting.

On Tuesday evening, Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, met and held talks with Mohammed bin Salman, Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia.

During the meeting, both sides reviewed the status and trajectory of bilateral relations and cooperation. Iran’s foreign minister emphasized Tehran’s commitment to strengthening ties with Saudi Arabia and other neighboring countries based on good neighborliness and the mutual interests of both nations, reiterating Iran’s readiness to expand relations in various economic, commercial, and cultural fields.

Araghchi also expressed gratitude for Saudi Arabia’s responsible position in condemning the military aggression against Iran, and outlined Iran’s view on the regional security situation following the criminal military attacks by the Zionist regime and the United States. He stressed that these attacks, which blatantly violated the UN Charter, international law, and the nuclear non-proliferation regime, have placed unprecedented threats on regional peace and stability. He added that the united and firm stance of regional countries against these aggressions signals a regional consensus on the need for a collective approach to counter the expansionism and warmongering of the apartheid Zionist regime.

For his part, the Saudi Crown Prince expressed satisfaction with the growing understanding and cooperation between the two major Islamic countries, affirming that Saudi leadership is determined to continue this path and expand relations in all areas.

He reiterated Saudi Arabia’s condemnation of military aggression against Iran’s territorial integrity and national sovereignty, and emphasized that preserving regional peace and security depends on cooperation and dialogue among regional states. The Crown Prince stated that Saudi Arabia will use all its capacities to prevent further insecurity and promote diplomatic solutions, and expressed readiness to assist in this regard.

