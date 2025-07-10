Future coop. with IAEA depends on ending double standards

In a phone conversation with the president of the European Council, Antonio Costa, on Wednesday night, Pezeshkian said that past cooperation between Iran and the UN nuclear watchdog was based on principles and transparency.

The two sides discussed the latest international developments, including the recent 12-day Israeli war on Iran, and prospects for Iran-European Union relations.

Pezeshkian said the Islamic Republic remains committed to constructive engagement, regional peace, and global stability.

He also warned that any further acts of aggression against Iran would be met with an even more decisive response.

The president described the Israeli regime’s actions as criminal and destabilizing, and pointed out that Iran came under attack by Israel and the US precisely while pursuing dialogue and diplomacy.

Once met with Iran’s firm response, he said, the aggressors were forced to request a ceasefire.

Israel attacked Iran in an unprovoked act of aggression on June 13, assassinating military commanders and nuclear scientists in targeted strikes, and killing civilians in air raids on residential areas. The US also entered the war on its ninth day by bombing three major Iranian nuclear sites. Iran responded powerfully by striking targets in Israel and a US airbase in Qatar.

Responding to Costa’s concerns over Iran’s reduced cooperation with the agency, Pezeshkian reaffirmed Iran’s commitment to dialogue, mutual respect, and international law.

He pointed out that a recent law passed by Parliament to suspend Iran’s cooperation with the agency was a response to the IAEA chief’s biased and unprofessional conduct.

The president added that the agency’s failure to remain impartial, its silence on attacks on Iran’s nuclear facilities, and its inaction in the face of international law violations have undermined its credibility.

Such actions prompted the Parliament to pass the new law, he said. If membership in international organizations like the U.N. nuclear watchdog does not entail balanced benefits, it becomes meaningless, he added.

Costa, for his part, said the EU is committed to diplomacy and rejects any double standards by international bodies.

He also condemned Israel’s human rights violations in Gaza, offered condolences for the deaths of Iranian civilians in recent Israeli attacks, and emphasized the need to end the war and provide humanitarian aid to Palestinians.

MNA