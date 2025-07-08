Iran studying US request to continue nuclear talks: sources

Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs is studying the US request to continue nuclear talks with the United States over the country’s nuclear program, the sources said according to local Iranian media on Tuesday.

After failing to halt Iran's nuclear capabilities, the US officials are demanding continued negotiations and have requested the continuation of the talks with Iran through intermediaries from various countries.

In this regard, Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs is mulling over the necessity and validity of the US claims and how to hold a new round of negotiations to lift sanctions, to determine the level of uranium enrichment and to get compensation for the imposed 12-day war.

