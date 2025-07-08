  1. Politics
Jul 8, 2025, 2:13 PM

Iran studying US request to continue nuclear talks: sources

Iran studying US request to continue nuclear talks: sources

TEHRAN, Jul. 08 (MNA) – Informed sources have reported on Tuesday that the Iranian foreign ministry is mulling over the US request to continue negotiations after its failure to halt Iran's nuclear capabilities.

Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs is studying the US request to continue nuclear talks with the United States over the country’s nuclear program, the sources said according to local Iranian media on Tuesday.

After failing to halt Iran's nuclear capabilities, the US officials are demanding continued negotiations and have requested the continuation of the talks with Iran through intermediaries from various countries.

In this regard, Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs is mulling over the necessity and validity of the US claims and how to hold a new round of negotiations to lift sanctions, to determine the level of uranium enrichment and to get compensation for the imposed 12-day war.

MA/6523588

News ID 234103
Mohammad Ali Haqshenas

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News