Commemoration of 40th day after martyrdom of general Rashid

TEHRAN, Aug. 04 (MNA) – A ceremony marking the 40th day since the martyrdom of former commander of Khatam al-Anbia HQ Lieutenant General Martyr Gholamali Rashid was held at Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) Mosque in Shahid Mahallati Town on Sunday.

The commemoration ceremony was attended by high-ranking military officials, families of martyrs and war veterans and people.

The Israeli regime waged an unprovoked war of aggression against the Iranian territory on June 13 that resulted in the martyrdom of senior Iranian military commanders, nuclear scientists and civilians.