China, Russia slam US aggression on Iran at UNSC meeting

Iran requested the U.N. Security Council meeting, calling on the 15-member body "to address this blatant and unlawful act of aggression" by the United States on Iran nuclear sites.

The United Kingdom ambassador called for de-escalation and said that the tensions in the West Asia region is threatening regional peace.

The UK represetnative further refused to condemn the US attack on Iran and called on Tehran to cooperate with the UN nuclear watchdog.

The French represetntiatve said that their country had no role in the US aggression on Iran. Paris also refused to condemn the US for the aggression on Iran while it called on Tehran to cooperate with the Agency.

The Chinese representative condemned the aggression on Iran and expressed concern that the tensions and conflict might spiral out of control.

China also stressed that that the Council should not be a bystander amid the conflict and must try to stop the war.

Beijing representative further said that along with Pakistan and Russia, they have presented a proposal calling on the members to approve it to stop the conflict. He also said that the US and Israeli regime actions against Iran came while there was door open for diplomacy.

Russian represertative, for his part, condmened the US irresponsible and provocative actions against Iran.

He described the US and Israeli aggression on Iran in violation of inernational laws.

Moscow also said that Washington rejects international community's calls for cessation of the conflict at the request of the Israeli regime.

He also said that Washington rejects diplomacy and shows no interest in diplomatic solution for the Irnaian nuclear issue.

MNA