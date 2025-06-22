US behind Israeli hostile actions against Iran: Pezeshkian

Speaking in a cabinet session on Sunday, President Pezeshkian said that the US strikes also showed that the Zionist regime was unable in its aggression on Iran.

Pezeshkian also said that Iran's powerful responses to the Israerli aggression since June 13 were in fact responses to the US aggression, because the Zionist regime was unable to conduct the aggression on Iran alone.

He also stressed the need for maintaining unity among the Iranian nation as they have done so far as the real power that Iran enjoys in the face of enemy's aggression.

MNA/6508159