Iran to finish story Israel started

"Once again, the wicked hand of the Zionist criminal and terrorist gang has been stained with the blood of commanders and fighters in our beloved Iran," Ghalibaf said while offering condolences to the Iranian nation.

"The criminal Zionist regime, by targeting residential areas, proved that it is the greatest enemy of humanity and the most wicked foe of every individual in the Iranian nation," he added.

Saying that a severe and regret-inducing punishment awaits the Zionists and their supporters, the Iranian official added, "The time is the time for revenge, and this revenge will be taken—by any means and with every tool." "We will not let them go, and we will strike a heavy blow upon them. They started this story—but we, God willing, will bring it to an end."

He stressed that the Iranian armed forces will surely stand firm and defend the country and nation to the last breath.

