Iran strongly reacts to IAEA BoG resolution

In a joint statement issued Thursday, the Foreign Ministry of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) strongly condemned the resolution passed by the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), which was backed by the United States and three European countries.

The statement described the move as a politically motivated and legally unfounded exploitation of the IAEA’s Board of Governors, lacking any technical basis.

“Iran has always adhered to its safeguards obligations,” the statement said, emphasizing that none of the Agency's reports have cited any non-compliance or diversion in Iran’s nuclear materials or activities.

The U.N. nuclear watchdog's 35-nation Board of Governors passed a resolution on Thursday declaring Iran in alleged breach of its non-proliferation obligations for the first time in almost 20 years, diplomats at the closed-door meeting said.

The political resolution was proposed by the United States and the European troika.

MP/FNA