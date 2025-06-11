Iran's foreign minister in Norway for talks

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi arrived in Oslo, the capital of Norway, where he was welcomed by local officials and the head of the Iranian Embassy in Norway.

Araghchi is scheduled to deliver a speech at the 22nd edition of the Oslo Forum.

During his visit, he will also hold bilateral meetings with senior Norwegian officials, representatives of other participating countries, and renowned global experts attending the event.

The Oslo Forum convenes senior conflict mediators, high-level decision makers, key peace process actors, analysts, and experts in an informal and discreet retreat to share their experiences, identify challenges, and reflect on mediation practice.

