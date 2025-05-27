Iran top General, Pakistan Army Chief hold key talks

Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri met and held talks with the Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) of the Pakistan Army, Marshal Syed Asim Munir Ahmed Shah on Tuesday.

"Iran and Pakistan are determined to eliminate terrorism on both sides of their borders," General Bagheri said in this meeting.

The coordination between the armed forces of Iran and Pakistan in border control has been effective and valuable, and this cooperation should be promoted, Bagheri noted.

"The Iranian Armed Forces have valuable experience in various fields," the Pakistan Army Chief said for his part.

MNA/