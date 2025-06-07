Iran to submit is response to US nuclear proposal soon

The top Iranian diplomat made the remarks in an interview with an Egyptian media.

The US and Iran have held five rounds of nuclear talks since April 12 and are expected to meet again for negotiations aimed at reaching a new agreement. The two countries have been at odds over the level of uranium enrichment.

In an exclusive interview with Egypt's Nile TV, Araghchi discussed the latest developments in Iran-Egypt relations, emphasizing the importance of bilateral cooperation on regional and international matters.

Iran-Egypt Cooperation on Regional Stability

Araghchi highlighted the significance of his recent visit to Cairo, saying that Iran and Egypt are two influential countries in West Asia. "Their cooperation can help reduce regional tensions. We held discussions on key issues such as Gaza, Yemen, and the Red Sea.”

He praised Egypt and Qatar's efforts to mediate a ceasefire in Gaza, stating that the Islamic Republic of Iran supports any ceasefire endorsed by the people of Gaza and is ready to cooperate with regional countries to end the war.

Red Sea Developments and Iran’s Regional Role

Addressing the situation in the Red Sea, Araghchi underlined that what is happening in the Red Sea is a natural response to the crimes of the Zionist regime. "We hope a Gaza ceasefire will restore stability to the Red Sea as well.”

He reiterated that Iran’s policy is focused on strengthening ties with neighbors.

“Despite the lack of diplomatic relations with Egypt, bilateral cooperation has significantly increased in recent years,” he added.

Nuclear Talks and Iran’s Position

On nuclear negotiations with the US, Araghchi expressed appreciation for Oman’s mediation and Egypt’s support.

The foreign minister reiterated that Iran has always emphasized the peaceful nature of its nuclear program and regards nuclear weapons as forbidden.

He criticized the latest IAEA report, stressing that the report was unfair, and Tehran is concerned about the politicization of the agency's activities. "However, we are ready to address concerns through dialogue."

Future of Iran-Egypt Relations

Commenting on bilateral ties between Tehran and Cairo, Araghchi underlined that relations between the two states are improving. "We have held several meetings with Egyptian officials in recent months, and mutual trust has grown. We hope this positive trend will continue.”

He reaffirmed Iran’s commitment to the initiative for a Middle East free of nuclear weapons and welcomed cooperation with Egypt in this regard.

In the end, Araghchi noted that while the exact timing of the next round of Iran-US nuclear talks remains undetermined, Oman continues to play an active mediating role.

“We have received a proposal from the United States, and in the coming days, we will respond based on the fundamental principles of the Islamic Republic and in line with the interests of the Iranian people. Following that, Oman’s foreign minister will determine the time and place of the next round of negotiations,” he concluded.

