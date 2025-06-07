Trump comments on Iran's uranium enrichment right

The Iranian authorities should not engage in uranium enrichment, otherwise they will face consequences from the US, President Donald Trump claimed while speaking to reporters aboard the presidential plane flying from Washington to New Jersey.

"If they enrich, then we're going to have to do it the other way, and I don't really want to do it the other way. There is not going to be enrichment [of uranium in Iran]," Trump claimed, not specifying what he was referring to, according to TASS.

Iranian officials have constantly emphasized the peaceful nature of the country's nuclear program, stressing that uranium enrichment is a right for the Iranian nation.

The US and Iran have held five rounds of nuclear talks since April 12 and are expected to meet again for negotiations aimed at reaching a new agreement. The two countries have been at odds over the level of uranium enrichment.

Last week, the head of the Iranian negotiating team, the Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Abbas Araghchi, said in a post on X that Omani Foreign Minister Badr Al Busaidi presented the elements of the US proposal regarding the nuclear agreement to Iran during a short visit to Tehran. He also said that "Iran will respond appropriately based on principles, national interests, and the rights of the Iranian people to the proposal."

On Monday, Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei underlined that considering national interests would be the basis of Tehran's response to the US proposal."Naturally, any proposal must be carefully reviewed, and the appropriate response must be based on national principles and interests."

MP/