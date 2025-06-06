US sanctions dozens of Iran-linked individuals, entities

Despite earlier Iranian authorities' warnings that the sanctions show that Washington is not serious in the talks to resolve Western states' alleged concerns over the Iranian nuclear issue in exchange for the removal of sanctions, the US Treasury announced new sanctions on dozens of Iranian individuals and entities.

As many as 9 Iranian nationals and a Chinese citizen have been added to the list of the OFAC sanctions.

Meanwhile, as many as 27 Iranian-UAE and Iranian-based companies appeared on the Friday sanctions list.

The US and Iran have held five rounds of nuclear talks since April 12 and are expected to meet again for negotiations aimed at reaching a new agreement. The two countries have been at odds over the level of uranium enrichment.

MNA