  1. Politics
Jun 6, 2025, 6:11 PM

US sanctions dozens of Iran-linked individuals, entities

US sanctions dozens of Iran-linked individuals, entities

TEHRAN, Jun. 06 (MNA) – The US Treasury has announced new sanctions on Iranian and Iranian-linked individuals and entities amid the talks with the country on its nuclear program and the lifting of sanctions.

Despite earlier Iranian authorities' warnings that the sanctions show that Washington is not serious in the talks to resolve Western states' alleged concerns over the Iranian nuclear issue in exchange for the removal of sanctions, the US Treasury announced new sanctions on dozens of Iranian individuals and entities.

As many as 9 Iranian nationals and a Chinese citizen have been added to the list of the OFAC sanctions.

Meanwhile, as many as 27 Iranian-UAE and Iranian-based companies appeared on the Friday sanctions list.

The US and Iran have held five rounds of nuclear talks since April 12 and are expected to meet again for negotiations aimed at reaching a new agreement. The two countries have been at odds over the level of uranium enrichment.

MNA

News ID 232747

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News