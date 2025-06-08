  1. Politics
Jun 8, 2025, 8:15 AM

Iran reacts to recent imposed sanctions by US

Iran reacts to recent imposed sanctions by US

TEHRAN, Jun. 08 (MNA) – Iran lashed out at the United States over its latest round of illegal and unilateral sanctions, calling the coercive measures yet another sign of Washington’s longstanding and profound hostility toward the Iranians.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmail Baghaei strongly condemned the US Treasury's new sanctions against several Iranian and non-Iranian individuals and entities under the pretext of cooperation with Iran in the commercial and banking sectors.

The Foreign Ministry spokesman said the new US sanctions against Iran, imposed as part of the inhumane and failed policy of maximum pressure against the Iranian people, are not only illegal and in violation of international legal principles and norms, but also serve as yet another testament to the deep and continued enmity of the ruling regime in the US toward the Iranian nation.

Baghaei stressed that, undoubtedly, the US sanctions against the Islamic Republic of Iran, which are designed and implemented with the aim of stepping up pressure on every Iranian citizen and depriving them of their fundamental human rights, will further strengthen the Iranian people’s resolve to defend their legitimate rights and interests in the face of Washington's excesses.

MP/MFA

News ID 232803

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News