Israeli army kills 231 journalists in Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023

Palestinian government's media office in Gaza in a statement on Wednesday condemned the targeted assassination and systematic killing of Palestinian journalists by the occupying regime of Israel in the strongest possible terms.

"We hold the occupying regime of Israel, the US government, and all countries that participate in the crime of genocide responsible for these brutal acts," the Gaza Media Office also emphasized.

The Palestinian media had previously announced that Palestinian journalist Walaa al-Jaabari was martyred along with her husband and five children in an airstrike by the Israeli regime in Tel al-Hawa neighborhood in western Gaza city.

MA/6539446