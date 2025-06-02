Iran elaborates its response to US proposal

The senior Iranian diplomat attended a press briefing to answer questions put forward by journalists about the ongoing talks between Tehran and Washington on Iran's nuclear program and sanctions relief.

The US and Iran have held five rounds of nuclear talks since April 12 and are expected to meet again for negotiations aimed at reaching a new agreement. The two countries have been at odds over the level of uranium enrichment.

On Saturday, the head of the Iranian negotiating team, the Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Abbas Araghchi, said in a post on X that Omani Foreign Minister Badr Al Busaidi presented the elements of the US proposal regarding the nuclear agreement to Iran during a short visit to Tehran. He also said that "Iran will respond appropriately based on principles, national interests, and the rights of the Iranian people to the proposal."

"Receiving a document in no way implies its approval or even its acceptability," Baghaei said in his presser, adding that text exchanges are a common process in all international negotiations.

He underlined that considering national interests would be the basis of Tehran's response to the US proposal."Naturally, any proposal must be carefully reviewed, and the appropriate response must be based on national principles and interests."

This is a developing story...

