"It's Iran's indigenous atomic tech. worries Trump not bomb"

Addressing worshippers at the campus of Tehran University, this week's Friday Prayers leader emphasized that Trump's concern is not about atomic bombs since he knows that Iran does not have atomic bombs.

The enemies of the country are concerned about nuclear technology in Iran, so that this advanced technology has become indigenous in the country thanks to industrious efforts of Iranian nuclear scientists, Khatami noted.

Ayatollah Khatami pointed to the country’s nuclear achievements and added that enemies of the country left no stone unturned to prevent Iran from accessing nuclear technology but relying upon the assistance of God Almighty, Iran has presently enriched uranium up to 20 percent purity and has gained considerable achievements in this respect.

The ayatollah reiterated that US President Trump is concerned about localization of nuclear technology in Iran not the atomic bomb.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he pointed to the resistance of Yemenis in war against the criminal Zionist regime, and hailed their resistance in supporting the oppressed Palestinians in Gaza Strip.

The cleric deplored the heinous crimes committed by the occupying regime of Israeli in the Gaza Strip, saying that more than 54,200 Palestinians have been martyred in the enclave since the outbreak of war on October 7, 2023.

MA/6483512