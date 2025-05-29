Iran not after nuclear weapons: Pezeshkian

In an interview with Oman News Agency (ONA) and Oman TV in Muscat on Wednesday, Pezeshkian highlighted Iran’s determination to enjoy nuclear technology for peaceful purposes.

Regarding the nuclear talks on reaching a fair agreement between Iran and the US, the president stressed that international laws are the just and equitable conditions under which any country may conduct specialized scientific research related to uranium enrichment and utilize nuclear energy for peaceful purposes.

Pezeshkian reaffirmed that Iran does not seek nuclear weapons in any form but rather aims to benefit from enrichment in medicine, energy, and the economy.

He further praised Omani Sultan Haitham bin Tarik for his role in backing peace efforts in the region and his valuable mediation between Iran and the US in the talks on the achievement of a satisfactory and just agreement that would garner mutual respect and fulfill the aspirations of both sides.

The relations between Iran and Oman are long-standing and deeply rooted, with shared bonds between the two nations, the president noted, describing his meeting with the Sultan of Oman as "positive and constructive."

Pezeshkian said his official visit to Oman involved talks on joint cooperation and the latest developments in the region and the world, noting that Iran’s policy is built on establishing strong relations and cooperation with various neighboring states.

Iran and Oman are at advanced stages of consultation and coordination on political and economic levels regarding numerous regional and international issues through joint meetings and discussions, he stated.

The two nations, the president said, share common and aligned positions on issues critical to the region, foremost among them the Palestinian cause.

There is also coordination to overcome some challenges arising from sanctions imposed on Tehran and to resolve them through air and maritime cooperation, as well as augmenting trade volume between the two nations to over $20 billion, he stated.

The Iranian president noted that Oman will serve as a hub for the exchange and export of goods between the two countries, extending to all nations in the region, Central Asia, and from Oman to the African states, fostering cooperation and partnership with all.

Pezeshkian finally called on the international community to uphold its responsibilities in stopping the genocide and massacres committed by the Israeli regime against innocent civilians in the besieged Gaza Strip.

MNA/TSN