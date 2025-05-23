Araghchi says talks could move forward in future rounds

Speaking to the national Iranian TV correspondent in Rome on Friday, Foreign Minister and the top Iranian negotiator Abbas Araghchi said that "It was one of the most professional rounds of negotiations. We stand firm on our positions. A clearer understanding of Iran's positions has now been established on the part of the Americans."

The top Iranian negotiator added that "The Omani Foreign Minister has made proposals to remove obstacles [on the way of the talks]. The respective capitals' opinions on these proposals are to be reviewed in the next round."

"The negotiations are too complicated to be concluded in a few short meetings," Araghchi added.

"I hope that in the next one or two meetings, given the better understanding of Iran's positions, we will be able to reach solutions that can move the talks forward. We are not at that stage yet, but we are not disappointed either. Today, given the discussions that took place and the solutions proposed by Oman to remove obstacles, there is a possibility of progress."

