Iran neither seeks nor believes in building nuclear weapon

Speaking at the Tehran Dialogue Forum (TDF) on Sunday, President Masoud Pezeshkian emphasized that Iran has the right to use peaceful nuclear technology for a range of essential purposes, including health, agriculture, industry, and other vital fields.

He stressed that Iran’s religious beliefs forbid the development of nuclear weapons — weapons capable of destroying humanity and offering nothing but brutality for the planet's future.

Referring to persistent accusations from some Western powers, Pezeshkian said, “Others continue to claim that Iran is pursuing nuclear weapons. These are nothing but baseless, warmongering allegations.”

“Even the US President said, ‘We must make sure Iran doesn’t have nuclear weapons.’ Fine — let them come and verify. We have nothing to hide. We are neither pursuing nor believe in building nuclear weapons.”

Pezeshkian stressed, “We have the right to use science and technology to develop our country— not for weapons, but for a better life.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Pezeshkian condemned the Israeli regime’s indiscriminate killing of Palestinian women and children, saying that Muslims must confront inhumane acts against the Islamic world and other societies. He also said that if people remain silent in the face of oppression, they must question their commitment to Islam and humanity.

He concluded by saying, “As a free human being, I do not accept any form of coercion. Neither I, nor any free person in this country or region accepts threats and bullying. Free nations will never bow to force.”

Dubbed "Dialogues for Regional and International Consensus and Integration", the TDF is receiving 200 delegations, including senior officials from 53 countries and UN representatives.

Among the topics discussed at this forum are sanctions relief talks, disarmament in the Middle East, and the issue of nuclear weapons and weapons of mass destruction.

