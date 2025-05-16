  1. Politics
May 16, 2025, 12:54 PM

Ukraine, Russia, Turkey to hold trilateral peace talks today

Ukraine, Russia, Turkey to hold trilateral peace talks today

TEHRAN, May 16 (MNA) – Ukrainian, Russian, and Turkish officials will hold trilateral talks in Istanbul on May 16 at 12:30 p.m. local time as part of peace efforts, Turkish sTurkish Foreign Ministry said.

The discussions, which will reportedly take place at the Presidential Dolmabahce Office, should be preceded by a meeting among Ukrainian, Turkish, and U.S. officials at 10:45 a.m., the news agency reported, according to Kyiv Independent. 

The meetings would mark the first direct negotiations between Russia and Ukraine since the unsuccessful peace talks in Istanbul in 2022.

After Moscow proposed to hold peace talks in Turkey this week, President Volodymyr Zelensky agreed and invited Russian President Vladimir Putin for a face-to-face meeting. The Russian leader declined to attend and appointed his aide, Vladimir Medinsky, who represented Russia at the 2022 negotiations, to lead the talks.

MNA

News ID 231871

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News