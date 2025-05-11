Fourth round of Iran-US talks difficult but useful: Baghaei

A journalist with the American website Axios, said on Sunday in a post on X that "The fourth round of U.S.-Iran nuclear talks in Oman ended after more than three hours, a source with knowledge tells me."

"The fourth round of indirect Iran-U.S. negotiations is concluded; difficult but useful talks to better understand each other's positions and to find reasonable & realistic ways to address the differences. Next round will be coordinated and announced by Oman," the Spokesman of the Iranian Foreign Ministry, accompanied the Iranian delegation wrote in a post on X.

“Agreement was reached to move forward with the talks to continue working through technical elements,” a US official said, according to AP. “We are encouraged by today’s outcome and look forward to our next meeting, which will happen in the near future.”

The fourth round of indirect talks between Iran and the United States on the Iranian nuclear issue and lifting the oppressive sanctions on Tehran were held in Muscat on Sunday. The talks were again mediated by the Omani Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi.

The Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and the United States Special Envoy to the Middle East Steven Witkoff headed the two delegations in the talks like the previous rounds.

The spokesman of the Iranian foreign ministry said in a post that the talks were underway with the Omani foreign ministry shuttling messages between the two negotiating teams.

"Iran is firmly determined to pursue its inalienable lawful rights for peaceful uses of nuclear energy under NPT while fully prepared to continue its diplomatic engagement to ensure the already demonstrated 'peaceful nature' of its nuclear program," the Iranian spokesman further said in its post on X.

