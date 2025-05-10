Iran, US to hold fourth round of talks in Oman on Sunday

Speaking in an interview on Friday, Araghchi said Oman, as the mediator country, determines the time and venue of the negotiations, PressTV reported.

He added that Oman has asked about Iran’s view on the resumption of the talks with the US on Sunday, “and we announced our agreement."

Oman has apparently held talks with the opposite side in this regard, he added.

The top Iranian negotiator emphasized that the Tehran-Washington talks are progressing.

"Naturally, the more progress we make, the more consultations and reviews will be required," he said, adding, "The delegations need more time to examine the issues raised."

"But it is important that we are moving forward in a way that will gradually lead us into the details,” he explained.

Mediated by Oman, Iran and the US have held three rounds of talks in the Omani capital of Muscat and the Italian capital of Rome on April 12, 19, and 26 with the aim of reaching a deal on Iran’s nuclear program and the removal of sanctions on Tehran.

Both parties have so far expressed satisfaction with the way the negotiations are moving on, praising the talks as “positive” and “moving forward.”

A fourth round of the talks was scheduled to be held on May 3 in Muscat but was postponed for “logistical and technical reasons,” as cited by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

Before the resumption of the talks, the Iranian foreign minister is scheduled to visit Saudi Arabia and Qatar on Saturday.

Araghchi reiterated Iran’s steadfastness in moving on the path of negotiations despite “contradictory” remarks by US officials.

“Our positions in the negotiations have been principled based on a foundation and therefore they are unchangeable,” the top Iranian diplomat said.

He noted that Iran receives “contradictory messages” from the opposite side as “different individuals express different views” which have caused problems.

“Some believe it occurs due to the inauguration of a new government in the United States which has not been fully established yet or has not properly defined its positions. Others consider this issue to be a negotiation tactics,” he added.

“We will continue our path and we have very transparent positions,” Araghchi pointed out.

The foreign minister reiterated that Iran will continue to secure the interests of the Iranian people, stressing that the Islamic Republic will stand firm whenever its interests are not protected.

MP/