New US sanctions will have negative impact on talks process

Araghchi made the remarks while speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a cabinet meeting on Wednesday morning.

Araghchi stated that the imposition of new US sanctions during ongoing diplomatic talks sends a negative message and raises questions about the sincerity of the American side.

"If during negotiations, the opposing parties engage in provocative actions, it can cast doubt on their seriousness," Araghchi told reporters.

He acknowledged that there are differing viewpoints within the United States, adding, "We are aware of the internal disagreements in the US and the active lobbying efforts. We are closely monitoring all these developments and will make decisions accordingly."

He added that the next round of the negotiations between Tehran and Washington is scheduled to be held in Rome, Italy.

"Every negotiation is based on differences, and the goal of negotiations is to resolve differences and reach a common understanding. The next round of negotiations will be in Rome."

"The host of the talks is Oman, and for logistical reasons, they decided to hold the talks in Rome. In our opinion, the location of the talks is not a very important place to waste time on."

"The negotiations do not have a specific timetable, and we did not set a time for it," he said, adding that Iran is not looking to waste time, and he feels that the other side has the same motivation.

"The three European countries currently play a minor role due to the wrong policies they have adopted, which we do not want to see happen, and for this reason, we are prepared to hold serious negotiations with their presence."

He added that the IAEA will ultimately have a verification role in the negotiations, and currently, there is no role for the Agency in the agreement and negotiations. If an agreement is reached, the verification part of nuclear energy will be assigned to the Agency.

MP/6451950