Yemen strikes Israeli Nevatim airbase with hypersonic missile

Yahya Saree, spokesman for the Yemeni armed forces, announced that in support of the oppressed people of Gaza and their resistance, and in response to the crimes of the Zionist regime and the US support for this regime, the country's army has targeted the Navatim air base in the Negev region in southern occupied Palestine.

He added that the operation was carried out with a "Palestine 2" hypersonic missile.

The missile reached its target, and the Israeli defense systems failed to intercept it, according to Saree.

Yemenis have declared their open support for Palestine’s struggle against the Israeli occupation since the regime launched a devastating war on Gaza on October 7 after the territory’s Palestinian Resistance movements carried out a surprise retaliatory attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, against the occupying entity.

