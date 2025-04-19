Iran's foreign minister comments on Rome nuclear talks

"We managed to reach a better understanding regarding a number of principles and goals," Araghchi told reporters shortly after the talks ended.

Technical and expert negotiations will begin in Oman from Wednesday, he added.

"(Holding) negotiations are one of the tasks of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. There is no need for excitement, and we are carrying them out carefully and calmly."

"There is no reason for much optimism, and there is no reason for much pessimism either," Araghchi underlined.

In a separate interview, Araghchi said that the Americans have not raised any discussion unrelated to the nuclear issue so far.

He once again stressed that Iran will not accept any other issue except the nuclear issue to hold talks on.

