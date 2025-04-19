IAEA chief meets Italian FM in Rome

In a post on X, Grossi reported that he held a meeting with Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani on Saturday in Rome.

"I welcome Italy’s constructive and increasingly relevant role in support of peace at a critical moment when diplomacy is much needed," said the IAEA chief.

Grossi was in Rome as the US and the Islamic Republic of Iran's negotiators were holding indirect talks at the Omani Embassy in the city over the Iranian nuclear program and the US sanctions.

The second round of indirect negotiations is again mediated by Oman like the first round which was held last Saturday in Muscat.

Iranian lead negotiator Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi also held a meeting with Tajani earlier in the morning before entering talks with the US.

