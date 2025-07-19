Pres. Pezeshkian congratulates Nicaragua on Independence Day

In a message on Saturday, President Pezeshkian congratulated co-presidents of Nicaragua and the honorable people of this country on the 46th anniversary of the victory of the Sandinista Revolution.

Congratulating the 46th anniversary of the victory of the Sandinista Revolution in Nicaragua, President Pezeshkian emphasized that Islamic Republic of Iran is eager to develop cooperation and interaction with Nicaragua in all fields.

He expressed his confidence that the glorious revolution of Nicaragua will achieve its lofty goals of spreading peace and justice and also happiness and well-being of the Nicaraguan people under the auspices of wisdom of its co-presidents by overcoming the difficulties and conspiracies of the enemies.

Regarding the will of senior officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Nicaragua to promote ties, the two countries will witness further development and deepening of relations, President Pezeshkian noted and wished evermore success and blessing for the noble people of Nicaragua.

