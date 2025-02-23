Israeli fighter jets fly over Martyr Nasrallah funeral

The Israeli regime's fighter jets which had targeted two areas in southern Lebanon an hour earlier, also targeted areas around the Bekaa Mountains as the funeral ceremony for the resistance martyrs kicked off in the country.

These attacks and previous warnings by the Israeli regime have not caused any disruption to the unprecedented and magnificent funeral ceremony for the resistance martyrs.

The below video footage shows Israeli fighter jets flying over the Hezbollah ceremony for its martyred leaders on Sunday.

Israeki War Minister Israel Katz confirmed that Israeli fighter jets buzzed over the funeral ceremony, local media in occupied lands said.

