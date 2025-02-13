Book on Iran nuclear program: “Do Not Trust”

Published by Shaheed Kazemi Publications in Iran, “I Told You Not to Trust” is a comprehensive review of the stances and statements of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Regarding the nuclear negotiations with the United States over the recent years.

The 400-page book consists of six chapters delving into Iran’s talks with the European countries on Tehran’s peaceful nuclear program.

The first chapter, "A Major Analysis of the Current Situation in Iran," outlines the Iranian Leader’s stances on addressing issues within the Islamic system and his approach to confronting them.

Chapter two, "Two Big Views to Solve the Country's Problems," introduces two distinct management approaches to resolving the nation's challenges, each with a unique strategy. It explores the Iranian leader's presentation of the approaches and their respective outcomes, using the nuclear issue as a prime example. This chapter elucidates why the previous government prioritized nuclear negotiations, highlighting its strategic error of excessive trust and reliance on the West.

Chapter three, "Sanctions from Threat to Opportunity," examines the pivotal issue that drove the then-government towards nuclear negotiations. It argues that the government, seeking sanctions relief for economic revitalization, lacked a thorough understanding of the nature, impact, and effective management of sanctions.

Chapter four, "Criticism of the Government's Macro-Approaches and Performance in Foreign Policy," details the Leader's strategic critiques of the government's overarching perspectives on foreign policy, the United States, and relations with the West, providing specific examples.

The fifth chapter, "Wise Measures of the Leader in the Foreign Policy, Nuclear Negotiations, and the JCPOA," considered the book's core, outlines the Leader's three-pronged approach to nuclear negotiations – before, during, and after – and offers a comprehensive analysis of Iran’s nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

Finally, chapter six, "Predicting the Decline of America," presents a broader view of Iran-US relations. It asserts that the premise of US global dominance, which underpinned the nuclear negotiations, is flawed. Instead, the Leader posits that Iran, despite forty years of challenges, has brought the United States closer to decline.

This conclusion counters the notion that the JCPOA was a reactive measure to US power designed to avert Iran's destruction through sanctions and threats, an analysis deemed baseless by the Leader.

Reported by Tohid Mahmoudpour