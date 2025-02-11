  1. Politics
North Korean leader congratulates Iran on rev. anniv.

TEHRAN, Feb. 11 (MNA) – In a message to the Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un congratulated Iran on the victory of the 46th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution on Saturday.

In a message to President Pezeshkian, the North Korean leader said "I seize this opportunity to express my opinion that the friendly and cooperation-based relations between the two countries will be strengthened and developed. I wish you success in your post for the well-being and happiness of your people."

Kim Jong Un's message on Saturday came in continuation of other political leaders' messages to Iran over the past few days as the country celebrates the 46th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution on Friday.

