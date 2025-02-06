  1. Technology
Feb 6, 2025, 9:30 AM

Iran unveils its first homegrown drone carrier

Iran unveils its first homegrown drone carrier

TEHRAN, Feb. 06 (MNA) – The first Iranian drone carrier, named Shahid (martyr) Bagheri, was unveiled on Thursday morning.

Iran has introduced the Martyr Bagheri warship, a state-of-the-art naval vessel capable of deploying multiple drone squadrons, launching and recovering unmanned combat aircraft, and operating various reconnaissance and strike drones.

This advanced warship also supports high-speed attack boats, carries and operates combat and support helicopters, and serves as a mobile maritime platform for drone and helicopter missions across oceans.

With a seafaring endurance of up to Force 9 conditions (open ocean) and an operational range of 22,000 nautical miles, the vessel can conduct extended missions for up to a year without refueling in distant waters.

MP/NasimOnline

News ID 227987

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News