On the sideline of the government cabinet meeting, Abbas Araghchi noted that maximum pressure is a failed experiment, and re-imposing it again will lead to another failure.

"If the main issue is that Iran does not pursue nuclear weapons, then this is achievable," he added.

He stated that Iran's position as a member of the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) is clear, adding that the roadmap was specified in the instructions of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution.

