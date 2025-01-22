Iran elected chair of Asia-Pacific group of UNHRC

The Asia-Pacific Group is the largest group on the Human Rights Council. Iran's responsibility will include coordinating and directing the Group's activities at meetings of the Human Rights Council. The Islamic Republic will also handle affairs related to the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights.

Iran's presidency of the group began this week and will continue until the end of 2025.

Ali Bahraini, Iran’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the UN Office and International Organizations in Geneva, will be in charge of this responsibility.

MNA/IRN