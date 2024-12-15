Israel carries out massive airstrikes on Syria targets

The Zionist Israeli regime carried out as many as 61 new airstrike on the Syrian territory Saturday evening.

The regime's warplanes bombed the areas around Damascus.

According to Syrian sources, more than 61 airstrikes were carried out by the Israeli army against various targets on Syrian soil in less than five hours, and these attacks were still ongoing when this piece of news was being prepared.

Syria has filed a complaint to the United Nations over the Israeli regime's aggression and occupation.

The current Syria de facto ruler Al-Jolani has condemned Israel’s land grabs and ongoing attacks, but has said his group will not engage in a fight against the Israeli aggression.

MNA