US sets conditions for removing Syrian HTS from terror list

The United Nations special envoy to Syria said Monday, Dec. 9, it may consider removing Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) from its list of terrorist groups.

According to the media reports, the envoy said it could happen if HTS forms a transitional government that includes religious minorities.

The UN and US designate the HTS as a terror group.

The State Department said it has no plans to remove the group’s designation as a foreign terrorist organization. However, the department said those designations are constantly under review, and HTS could prompt a review with future actions.

The UN envoy said progress toward an inclusive government could lead to more humanitarian aid and the return of refugees.

The US said it has ways to legally communicate with HTS, even with its terrorist designation. If the US lifted the ban, it would remove sanctions and allow for support, including economic aid and weapons.

MNA