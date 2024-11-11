Ishiba formally reelected as Japanese PM: report

In the first runoff vote in three decades to select a new prime minister, Ishiba, who heads the Liberal Democratic Party, defeated his rival Yoshihiko Noda, leader of the main opposition party, the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, at the opening of a four-day parliamentary session, Kyodo News reported.

In the initial round of voting in the 465-member House of Representatives, none of the candidates reached the majority threshold of 233 votes required to be elected prime minister. Later, after Ishiba received 221 votes and Noda over 160, the LDP chief was declared the winner, with 84 votes deemed invalid.

Earlier in the day, Ishiba was elected prime minister in the House of Councillors, which is controlled by the LDP and the Komeito party. The prime minister will form a new Cabinet later Monday.

The prospect of a minority government means the ruling coalition needs to heed more to demands from the opposition bloc that has gained strength since the Oct. 27 general election.

In a stark reminder of its weakening grip on parliament, an opposition member will chair the powerful budget committee of the lower house for the first time in three decades. Diet deliberations may require more time and concessions from the ruling bloc.

The CDPJ has an increased presence in the lower chamber, and the same goes for the opposition Democratic Party for the People, which has been courted by both sides of the aisle, with its seats quadrupling from before the election.

