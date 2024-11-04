Indian Air Force MiG-29 crashes near agra (+video)

A MiG-29 fighter jet has crashed near Agra, Uttar Pradesh. The pilot has ejected from the plane. The plane had taken off from Adampur in Punjab and was en route to Agra for an exercise when the incident happened. More details awaited. Court of Inquiry to be ordered.

Visuals from the scene depict the aircraft engulfed in flames in an open field located in Songa village, with onlookers standing at a safe distance from the burning wreckage. Some individuals were seen holding equipment resembling an ejection seat, indicating that the pilot’s escape mechanism functioned effectively.

The cause of the crash remains unclear, and the Indian Air Force has not yet released a statement regarding the incident.

The MiG-29, known by its NATO designation ‘Fulcrum’ and referred to as ‘Baaz’ in India, is an air superiority fighter jet that originated in Soviet Russia and was inducted into the Indian Air Force in 1987. The aircraft has a relatively good safety record, and reports indicate that the jet involved in today’s incident was an upgraded version, the MiG-29 UPG.

MNA